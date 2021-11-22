Previous
Next
Footbridge over the creek by larrysphotos
Photo 798

Footbridge over the creek

Walk in the cold crisp air felt good today.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks like a peaceful and quiet place to walk.
November 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise