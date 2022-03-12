Previous
Sunny cold late winter day by larrysphotos
Sunny cold late winter day

Still way too cold to spend any time outside. Please send spring soon!
12th March 2022

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
I hear ya! Tomorrow morning it will be 22 degrees here.
March 12th, 2022  
