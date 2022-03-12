Sign up
Photo 908
Sunny cold late winter day
Still way too cold to spend any time outside. Please send spring soon!
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
tree
sky
clouds
Mags
ace
I hear ya! Tomorrow morning it will be 22 degrees here.
March 12th, 2022
