Photo 919
Churning water black and white
Just a different look. Moving water.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
