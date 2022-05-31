Previous
Rhubarb flower stalk by larrysphotos
Photo 988

Rhubarb flower stalk

Rhubarb has flowered.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Lovely stalk! I'm used to seeing the red. Will this turn red?
May 31st, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam I don't know it is growing in my neighbors yard and it has never flowered before.
May 31st, 2022  
