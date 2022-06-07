Previous
Next
Day lily open by larrysphotos
Photo 995

Day lily open

Yesterday's day lily bud is open today.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Very pretty lily.
June 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise