Photo 995
Day lily open
Yesterday's day lily bud is open today.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Comments
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th June 2022 3:30pm
Tags
flower
Shutterbug
ace
Very pretty lily.
June 7th, 2022
