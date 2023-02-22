Previous
Ice buildup on the window by larrysphotos
Photo 1255

Ice buildup on the window

Freezing rain causing ice to build up on east facing windows. Try in black.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
Very interesting capture! Stay warm and safe.
February 22nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Looks super on black - do stay indoors!
February 22nd, 2023  
