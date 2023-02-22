Sign up
Photo 1255
Ice buildup on the window
Freezing rain causing ice to build up on east facing windows. Try in black.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Album
Other photos
Tags
ice
abstract
Mags
ace
Very interesting capture! Stay warm and safe.
February 22nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Looks super on black - do stay indoors!
February 22nd, 2023
