Previous
Next
Winter woods by larrysphotos
Photo 1254

Winter woods

Each season has its own beauty.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful old oak trees there and a few I can't identify.
February 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise