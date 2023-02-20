Sign up
Photo 1253
Frozen pond with circles
You have heard of crop circles, well here are frozen pond circles.
They are formed by the bubblers that keep the water fresher. This is a private pond along the walking path.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Milanie
ace
Really neat looking!
February 20th, 2023
