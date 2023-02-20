Previous
Next
Frozen pond with circles by larrysphotos
Photo 1253

Frozen pond with circles

You have heard of crop circles, well here are frozen pond circles.
They are formed by the bubblers that keep the water fresher. This is a private pond along the walking path.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Really neat looking!
February 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise