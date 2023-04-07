Sign up
Photo 1299
Place to rest
Area in the park for get together and shelter from the rain or heat in the summer.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th April 2023 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shelter
