Photo 1306
Shadows
Late afternoon shadows.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2824
photos
34
followers
59
following
357% complete
View this month »
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
Latest from all albums
1345
1304
170
1346
1305
171
1347
1306
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
14th April 2023 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
trees
Mags
ace
Nice shadows and touches of green!
April 15th, 2023
