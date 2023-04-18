Sign up
Photo 1310
Daffodils
Now that spring has been showing up every few days, we have wild daffodils along the walking trail.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
flowers
Mags
ace
Nice!!!
April 18th, 2023
