Hydrangea by larrysphotos
Hydrangea

Hydrangea that is part of the flower arrangement that my best friend received from her kids in honor of her birthday. Phone shot.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Lovely blue blossoms!
April 17th, 2023  
