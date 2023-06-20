Previous
Garden fountain by larrysphotos
Photo 1373

Garden fountain

Garden fountain installed in the conservatory at the garden where I volunteer.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
Neat fountain! It looks like a wasp nest.
June 20th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags, it does have that look of a wasp nest.
June 20th, 2023  
