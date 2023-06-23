Sign up
Previous
Photo 1376
Garden fountain closeup
Close up of the cascading water on the new fountain in the conservatory.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
3
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2968
photos
35
followers
60
following
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
Latest from all albums
1414
1373
1415
1374
1416
1375
1417
1376
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
20th June 2023 9:33am
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
flowers
,
fountain
Shutterbug
ace
Does it make a peaceful water flowing sound?
June 24th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@shutterbug49
Yes! It's very soothing to sit and enjoy the flowers and hear the bubbling.
June 24th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Wonderful shot
June 24th, 2023
