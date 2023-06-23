Previous
Garden fountain closeup by larrysphotos
Photo 1376

Garden fountain closeup

Close up of the cascading water on the new fountain in the conservatory.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Shutterbug ace
Does it make a peaceful water flowing sound?
June 24th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@shutterbug49 Yes! It's very soothing to sit and enjoy the flowers and hear the bubbling.
June 24th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Wonderful shot
June 24th, 2023  
