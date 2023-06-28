Previous
Milkweed blossoms by larrysphotos
Photo 1381

Milkweed blossoms

Milkweed growing for the monarch butterflies.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Beautiful! I'm going to have to order some seeds for next year.
June 28th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Mags, thank you very much. The monarcs lay their eggs on the milkweed and the caterpillars thrive on it.
June 28th, 2023  
