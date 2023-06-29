Previous
Clouds in a clear sky by larrysphotos
Photo 1382

Clouds in a clear sky

It is safe to go out after several days of extreme air quality problems in the middle of the country from the fires in Canada.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
378% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise