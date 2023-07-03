Sign up
Photo 1386
Keeping cool
Fresh water and hot day, time for a swim. This bird was having a fun time. Try in black.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
water
bird
Mags
Nice action capture! Love the splash!
July 3rd, 2023
