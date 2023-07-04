Sign up
Photo 1387
Flower barrel in patio
The flower barrel on the patio is in full bloom enjoying the hot humid air.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2992
photos
36
followers
60
following
ILCE-6000
3rd July 2023 4:17pm
Tags
flowers
,
barrel
