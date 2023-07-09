Previous
Time for a nap by larrysphotos
Photo 1392

Time for a nap

My 19 year old calico and my 16 year old main coon taking a nap by the slider. Very rare that they are in a place that I can get them in the same shot.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Larry Steager

Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
July 9th, 2023  
