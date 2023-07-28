Previous
Grasshopper on Merigolds by larrysphotos
Photo 1411

Grasshopper on Merigolds

Another visitor to the marigolds. Try in black.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
386% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
July 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely shot!
July 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise