Photo 1412
Very hot summer sky 3
Cloudscape courtesy of mother nature.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th July 2023 7:29pm
Tags
sky
clouds
darkroom-cloudscape
Mags
ace
Well captured!
July 30th, 2023
