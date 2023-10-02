Sign up
Previous
Photo 1477
Lazy afternoon cloud watching
Very hot today 94° so sitting in the shade watching the clouds float by. By the end of the week, it will go down to the 60's. Try in black.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Beautiful shade of blue in your sky. It's electric!
October 2nd, 2023
