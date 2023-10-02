Previous
Lazy afternoon cloud watching by larrysphotos
Photo 1477

Lazy afternoon cloud watching

Very hot today 94° so sitting in the shade watching the clouds float by. By the end of the week, it will go down to the 60's. Try in black.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Beautiful shade of blue in your sky. It's electric!
October 2nd, 2023  
