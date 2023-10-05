Previous
Barrel of plants by larrysphotos
Photo 1480

Barrel of plants

The spring and summer plants are still blooming into fall.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Pretty little blooms!
October 5th, 2023  
Delightful
October 5th, 2023  
