Split leaf philodendron artistic by larrysphotos
Photo 1481

Split leaf philodendron artistic

Processed in photoshop elements.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
It really looks like a drawing.
October 6th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much Mags.
October 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
October 6th, 2023  
