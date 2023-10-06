Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1481
Split leaf philodendron artistic
Processed in photoshop elements.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3186
photos
33
followers
59
following
405% complete
View this month »
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
Latest from all albums
1478
1519
1520
1479
1521
1480
1522
1481
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th October 2023 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
artistic
Mags
ace
It really looks like a drawing.
October 6th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much Mags.
October 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
October 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close