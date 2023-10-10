Previous
Visitor to the silvergrass by larrysphotos
Visitor to the silvergrass

Upper left grass reed is a visitor that I did not see until it was uploaded to the computer. Try in black.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
You captured some nice bokeh with the details too.
October 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Great spotting
October 10th, 2023  
