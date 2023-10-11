Previous
Sunrise by larrysphotos
Sunrise

We had a spectacular sunrise this morning, rain is expected this evening and all day the next few days. BOB
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Beautiful light in those clouds.
October 11th, 2023  
@marlboromaam Thank you Mags
October 11th, 2023  
