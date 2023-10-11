Sign up
Photo 1486
Sunrise
We had a spectacular sunrise this morning, rain is expected this evening and all day the next few days. BOB
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1524
1483
1525
1484
1526
1485
1527
1486
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th October 2023 7:35am
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
sunrise
Mags
ace
Beautiful light in those clouds.
October 11th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you Mags
October 11th, 2023
