Previous
Photo 1487
Here comes the sun
Yesterday's sunrise was changing every few minutes. Today we woke to rain, much needed however not as photogenic. Try in black.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
sunrise
Dawn
ace
A lovely cloudscape
October 12th, 2023
