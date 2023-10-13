Sign up
Previous
Photo 1488
Leaves changing artistic
Color pencil processing in Photoshop elements.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
5
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3200
photos
34
followers
60
following
407% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
11th October 2023 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
artistic
Mags
ace
A lovely rendering. I like the pastel tones.
October 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 13th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Very kind of you Mags, thank you.
October 13th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
October 13th, 2023
amyK
ace
Nice edit!
October 13th, 2023
