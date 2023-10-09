Sign up
Photo 1484
Trees and clouds
Cool and crisp day and we were treated to some beautiful clouds.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th October 2023 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
cloudscape
Dawn
ace
A nice cloudscape
October 10th, 2023
