Parasol mushroom in the grass by larrysphotos
Photo 1504

Parasol mushroom in the grass

Parasol mushroom growing in the grass, we have had cold damp days and the fungus/mushrooms have been popping up everywhere.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
A very nice specimen and capture.
October 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely close-up
October 29th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much Mags.
October 29th, 2023  
