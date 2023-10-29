Sign up
Previous
Photo 1504
Parasol mushroom in the grass
Parasol mushroom growing in the grass, we have had cold damp days and the fungus/mushrooms have been popping up everywhere.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
3
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3233
photos
35
followers
60
following
412% complete
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1542
1501
1543
1502
1544
1503
1545
1504
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
29th October 2023 5:50pm
Tags
mushroom
,
fungus
Mags
ace
A very nice specimen and capture.
October 29th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely close-up
October 29th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much Mags.
October 29th, 2023
