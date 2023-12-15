Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1551
Christmas wreath artistic
Processed in photoshop elements. BOB
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3327
photos
36
followers
60
following
424% complete
View this month »
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
Latest from all albums
1589
1548
1590
1549
1591
1550
1592
1551
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th December 2023 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
abstract
,
art
,
decoration
,
artistic
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
December 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close