Previous
Waterfall behind the tressel by larrysphotos
Photo 1552

Waterfall behind the tressel

Part of the "mountain" we build for the holiday train exhibit at the botanical garden. Try in black.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
425% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise