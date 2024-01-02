Previous
Amaryllis Black and White by larrysphotos
Amaryllis Black and White

Converted to B&W in photoshop elements. Something about the B&W changes the feel of the flower.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Shutterbug ace
Definitely different. I like the barn in b&w and in color, but this seems more suited to color….maybe it’s just my expectation of amaryllis.
January 3rd, 2024  
