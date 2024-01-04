Sign up
Previous
Photo 1571
Small gully Black and White
Small gully in the woods, converted to B&W in photoshop elements. (Stay tuned for the color version tomorrow.)
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3368
photos
36
followers
60
following
430% complete
View this month »
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
Latest from all albums
1609
1568
1610
1569
1611
1570
1571
1612
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
4th January 2024 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
and
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Mags
ace
Lovely black and white! Wonderful place to explore.
January 4th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice texture
January 4th, 2024
