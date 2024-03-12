Sign up
Photo 1639
Huachuca agave
Botanical garden agave in the succulent garden. BOB
12th March 2024
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
succulent
agave
Mags
ace
A beautiful example of this plant and capture.
March 12th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Mags, thank you very much.
March 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very detailed
March 12th, 2024
