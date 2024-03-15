Previous
Artist table by larrysphotos
Photo 1642

Artist table

Black and white of the old artists table that sits along the nature trail.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
I like the black and white! Well done.
March 15th, 2024  
