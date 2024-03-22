Sign up
Photo 1649
Winter came back
A winter/spring snowstorm dropped in over night and into the morning.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
cold
Mags
ace
Lovely snow covered tree.
March 22nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks
March 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Think that is what we are getting tomorrow
March 22nd, 2024
