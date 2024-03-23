Previous
Spring sunrise artistic by larrysphotos
Spring sunrise artistic

With all the snow and the fact that we are just below freezing no outdoor activities today.
Processed in photoshop elements. Try in black.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Very artistic! Has your snow melted yet?
March 23rd, 2024  
Dave ace
Looks like coral. Nicely done!
March 23rd, 2024  
