80 year anniversary

Of the Cowra Japanese POW breakout which occurred in the early hours of Saturday 5th August 1944.



A ceremony was held over the weekend, and these are the wreaths laid during the ceremony. The first 4 graves with the little Australian flags on top of the headstones, marks the graves of the 4 Australian soldiers who died in the breakout. There were also 234 Japanese killed and 108 wounded.



May they all RIP - Lest we forget