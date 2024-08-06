Previous
Wreath laying by leggzy
Photo 1045

Wreath laying

A continuation from yesterdays shot - these were the wreaths laid in the Japanese War Cemetery section for the 80th anniversary of the Cowra POW breakout
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise