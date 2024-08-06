Sign up
Photo 1045
Wreath laying
A continuation from yesterdays shot - these were the wreaths laid in the Japanese War Cemetery section for the 80th anniversary of the Cowra POW breakout
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
