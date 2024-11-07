Previous
Rusty old tow truck by leggzy
Photo 1137

Rusty old tow truck

For the "one week only" challenge - todays word is transportation.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

leggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, such great rusty tones.
November 7th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
It's not going anywhere soon so I guess 'transportation' can be loosely interpreted?? LOL!
November 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
A great find. Not so sure this one will get through roadworthy though
November 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise