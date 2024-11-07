Sign up
Photo 1137
Rusty old tow truck
For the "one week only" challenge - todays word is transportation.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
3
1
leggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
7th November 2024 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rusty
,
transportation
,
tow truck
,
owo-7
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, such great rusty tones.
November 7th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
It's not going anywhere soon so I guess 'transportation' can be loosely interpreted?? LOL!
November 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
A great find. Not so sure this one will get through roadworthy though
November 7th, 2024
