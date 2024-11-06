Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1136
Through the window
Day 3 of the “One week only” challenge…..and today’s word is “window”.
I’ve had a busy day taking my mum to appointments, so no chance to go seeking an interesting window shot and it’s like 36c now & too hot to do much at all. So I’m using another shot from the archives.
An old timber window in the ruins of a stone cottage, with a view of the good ol’ Aussie bush.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
leggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1136
photos
78
followers
73
following
311% complete
View this month »
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
8th June 2023 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
ruins
,
stone cottage
,
owo-7
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close