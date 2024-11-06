Through the window

Day 3 of the “One week only” challenge…..and today’s word is “window”.



I’ve had a busy day taking my mum to appointments, so no chance to go seeking an interesting window shot and it’s like 36c now & too hot to do much at all. So I’m using another shot from the archives.



An old timber window in the ruins of a stone cottage, with a view of the good ol’ Aussie bush.

