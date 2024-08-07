POW Camp Memorial

This memorial was added to the Cowra POW camp site for the 75th anniversary of the Cowra Breakout (it is now the 80th anniversary).
For the 80th anniversary there was a memorial service held in the early hours of the morning on 5th August 2024. I did not attend, but these are photos from later that day. There were little white lanterns lining the pathway to the memorial, which I imagine would have looked quite peaceful during the ceremony in the dark. There are 5 panels to the memorial & the middle one explains as follows:
These 4 panels depict aspects of the Cowra Prisoner of War Camp over its 6 year life from 1941 to 1947 - The Australian soldier on guard - Japanese playing baseball - Italians & their love of music - and the Indonesian mothers & children. This relatively calm time was shattered in the early morning of 5th August 1944. The breakout resulted in the deaths of 234 Japanese and 5 Australians. (I'm not sure why it says 5 Australians killed, as I thought it was 4 - might need to look into that a bit more)
I've made a collage using 2 photos off the memorial from a distance & another up close.