Road Kill

Another sculpture that is part of "Sculptures down the Lachlan".



This one is titled "Road Kill" and was created by Jimmy Rix. It suggests that whenever we are unlucky enough to hit a kangaroo while driving, that we generally complain about the damage it does to our cars - But do we ever think about it from the kangaroo's perspective? - that is what this sculpture is depicting in a humorous & comical way.



The wavy bits are the road, and the kangaroo has lashed out at the road in revenge with what looks like a cricket bat, which has made the road go into a wavy frenzy and the cars having to manoeuvre their way along it. I thought it was very clever.