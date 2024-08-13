Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1051
Varanus
Another sculpture from "Sculptures down the Lachlan" by sculptor Glen Star.
The sculpture is made of pieces of steel tubing welded together to create the giant sized Goanna, known as Gugaa or Giruwa to the local indigenous Wiradjuri people.
This one gets a little lost in amongst the trees & shadows, but hopefully you get the gist of it
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
1051
photos
62
followers
46
following
287% complete
View this month »
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
10th August 2024 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
An interesting sculpture.
August 13th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Worth a wander sometime!
August 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close