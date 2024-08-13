Previous
Varanus by leggzy
Varanus

Another sculpture from "Sculptures down the Lachlan" by sculptor Glen Star.

The sculpture is made of pieces of steel tubing welded together to create the giant sized Goanna, known as Gugaa or Giruwa to the local indigenous Wiradjuri people.

This one gets a little lost in amongst the trees & shadows, but hopefully you get the gist of it

13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Susan Wakely ace
An interesting sculpture.
August 13th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Worth a wander sometime!
August 13th, 2024  
