Heart of Country

One more sculpture from "Sculptures down the Lachlan" This one is titled Heart of Country by sculptor Damian Vick.



The one-tonne Cor-ten Steel sculpture explores the notions of strength, vulnerability and connection & is an attempt to acknowledge the injustices endured by the Wiradjuri people, whilst also standing as testament to the collective resilience and determination of all indigenous Australians, and their profound spiritual connection with the land.