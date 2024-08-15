Sign up
Previous
Photo 1053
Leaning letterboxes
A few farm letterboxes spotted on a quiet country road. Not sure why they have such a lean on them....
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
4
0
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
1053
photos
62
followers
46
following
288% complete
View this month »
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
15th August 2024 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
That's funny
August 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oops had a few too many.
August 15th, 2024
Bobby McGlade
Strong winds there! Great find.
August 15th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
So typically country road Oz.
I just have this vision of the country postie van racing by at speed and the letter boxes being in sync. Mad I know!
August 15th, 2024
I just have this vision of the country postie van racing by at speed and the letter boxes being in sync. Mad I know!