Leaning letterboxes by leggzy
Photo 1053

Leaning letterboxes

A few farm letterboxes spotted on a quiet country road. Not sure why they have such a lean on them....
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Kathy A ace
That's funny
August 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oops had a few too many.
August 15th, 2024  
Bobby McGlade
Strong winds there! Great find.
August 15th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
So typically country road Oz.
I just have this vision of the country postie van racing by at speed and the letter boxes being in sync. Mad I know!
August 15th, 2024  
