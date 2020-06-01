Previous
Bateleur Eagle by leonbuys83
Photo 1882

Bateleur Eagle

The local zoo re-opened last week and today I visited for the first time. Not a lot of good images due to the harsh light but it was great to see all the animals again
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Leon Buijs

@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
515% complete

Photo Details

