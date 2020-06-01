Sign up
Photo 1882
Bateleur Eagle
The local zoo re-opened last week and today I visited for the first time. Not a lot of good images due to the harsh light but it was great to see all the animals again
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Leon Buijs
@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
1st June 2020 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
zoo
,
eagle
