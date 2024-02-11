When Life Gives You Lemons

I went to the Chinese New Year Parade in Washington D.C. today. It is held rain or shine and it was lightly raining when I arrived an hour before the parade start. Thinking it was going to be a challenge shooting with all the umbrellas. Thankfully the rain stopped about 10 minutes before the parade start and everyone put their umbrellas away. I was right at the waist high portable fencing lining the sidewalks so next challenge was everyone else at the fence leaning to get pictures. This was one of my first captures embracing my obstacles. The blurred background is the Friendship Archway. It is one of the largest ceremonial arches outside of China and I tried to include it in a lot of my shots. If I could have been in the middle of the street facing it you know I would have .LOL