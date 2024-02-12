Previous
Inside The Hive by lesip
28 / 365

Inside The Hive

This is the Gallery Place Metro Station in Washington D.C. and where I exited and entered to get to Chinatown yesterday. I think the architecture is pretty impressive.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
The perfect title for this one. Very good symmetry and a fabulous POV
February 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Awesome POV
February 12th, 2024  
