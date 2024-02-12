Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Inside The Hive
This is the Gallery Place Metro Station in Washington D.C. and where I exited and entered to get to Chinatown yesterday. I think the architecture is pretty impressive.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
2
2
Embed Code
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4824
photos
166
followers
81
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Latest from all albums
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
27
28
1159
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th February 2024 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
station
,
metro
,
d.c.
katy
ace
The perfect title for this one. Very good symmetry and a fabulous POV
February 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Awesome POV
February 12th, 2024
